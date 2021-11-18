A new David Bowie documentary is in the works. Per Variety, director Brett Morgen — who made the Kirt Cobain: Montage Of Heck doc back in 2015 — is in the final stages of a similarly impressionistic film about Bowie. Morgen has apparently been at work on the film for four years. A source told Variety that the movie is “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material.” That footage seems to include at least some previously uncirculated live concert footage.

Tony Visconti, Bowie’s longtime collaborator, is serving as the music producer for the film, and it notably has the support of the Bowie estate, which has been reticent to throw their weight behind an official film. Last year’s Stardust biopic was not approved by the estate and did not have the rights to any of Bowie’s music.

The Morgen-directed documentary could premiere as early as next year at the Sundance Film Festival in January, per Variety, though no official release plans have been confirmed.