Local Natives Release Soft Rock Covers They Performed In The Shrink Next Door
Local Natives popped up in yesterday’ episode of Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door, which stars Paul Rudd as Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, a psychiatrist who, over 30 years, does horrible things to one of his patients, played by Will Ferrell. (It’s a true story, adapted from the hit podcast.) In episode four, Local Natives play a cover band and tackle tunes by Roxy Music, Gerry Rafferty, Michael McDonald, and 10cc. They’ve now spun those recordings into a surprise soft-rock covers EP, Music From The Pen Gala 1983. Check it out below.
Local Natives’ Music From The Pen Gala 1983 is out now via Loma Vista.