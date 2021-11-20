Watch boygenius Perform “Stay Down” At First Show In 3 Years

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

News November 20, 2021 11:50 AM By Peter Helman

The members of Boygenius have been busy — Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker both put out great solo albums this year, and Phoebe Bridgers released hers last year — but they haven’t had much time for the beloved indie-rock supergroup lately. Last night, though, Boygenius reunited for their first group performance in three years, playing a set at the fall benefit show for the Bay Area nonprofit Bread & Roses. Watch a clip of them doing “Stay Down” below.

