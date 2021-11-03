Boygenius Announce First Show In 3 Years

In 2018, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus banded together to form a supergroup called Boygenius. They released one great EP, and they toured together, with all three artists playing solo sets and then coming together as Boygenius at the end. Since that tour wrapped up, the members of Boygenius have reunited to sing backup on each other’s solo records and on Hayley Williams’ “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.” But they haven’t played any Boygenius live shows. In a couple of weeks, they’ll reassemble for their first group performance since 2018.

Boygenius are scheduled to play the fall benefit show for the Bay Area nonprofit Bread & Roses. The show goes down November 19 at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society in San Francisco, and it also features singer-songwriter Allison Russell. It’s an intimate setting, and tickets, which went for either $425 or $175, are already sold out.

All three members of Boygenius were big deals when the group first formed, and they’re all bigger deals now. It would be awesome if they could keep going with Boygenius, but it would also be logistically difficult. Fingers crossed.