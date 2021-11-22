Molly Nilsson – “Pompeii”

Last month, Molly Nilsson announced a new album, Extreme, her 10th overall and her first since 2018’s Twenty Twenty. She shared lead single “Absolute Power” at the time, and today she’s back with another new track, “Pompeii.” It’s the album’s closing track and it builds to a massive explosion, much like the fated city that gives the song its title. “The deepest desire I can’t explain/ If it wasn’t for love then it’s all in vain/ Did they feel this way that night in Pompeii?” Nilsson sings in the chorus. Check it out below.

Extreme is out 1/15 via Dark Skies Association/Night School. Pre-order it here.