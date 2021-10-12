Molly Nilsson – “Absolute Power”

New Music October 12, 2021 4:58 PM By Peter Helman

Swedish DIY synthpop auteur Molly Nilsson has announced the new album Extreme, her 10th studio album and her first since 1018’s Twenty Twenty. With its heavy guitars and double kick beats, lead single “Absolute Power” brings new shadings and textures to Nilsson’s familiar dreamscape sound. “It’s me vs. the black hole at the center of the galaxy,” she sings. “Who we are vs. who we’d like to be/ Get ready for the fight of the century.” Watch and listen below.

Extreme is out 1/15 via Dark Skies Association/Night School. Pre-order it here.

