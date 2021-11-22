Over the summer, it was announce that the Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) was producing and starring in his own HBO drama titled The Idol. Now, HBO has revealed the rest of the cast.

In addition to Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, The Idol will star Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche. The show’s summary reads: “Set against the backdrop of the music industry, The Idol centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.”

The Idol was created in partnership with Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, as well as Reza Fahim, Tesfaye’s producing partner and a former nightlife entrepreneur. Likewise, Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience, Atlanta) will direct all six episodes and is an executive producer on the series.