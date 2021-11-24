Watch LCD Soundsystem Cover Spacemen 3 & Joy Division At Their First Show In Three Years

A little while ago, LCD Soundsystem announced plans to play a 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel — not a small venue by most standards, but a small one by theirs. The first of those Brooklyn Steel shows went down last night, shortly after keyboardist Gavilán Rayna Russom announced that she was leaving the band amicably. The band didn’t play any new songs last night, but they did bust out a few tracks they haven’t played in a while and a couple of covers, including one that they’ve never done before.

At last night’s show, LCD Soundsystem kicked things off with a version of Spacemen 3’s 1991 space-rock epic “Big City,” which happens to be the last single that band ever released. Because of an equipment failure, the band had to stop the song partway through, which led to Murphy joking about how that’s why you shouldn’t try anything cool. Then, the band went ahead and played the whole song again. It was still cool.

The rest of the two-hour set was full of hits, and it also had LCD playing “On Repeat” for the first time since 2007, “Thrills” for the first time since 2008. and “Time To Get Away” for the first time since 2016. Also, during the intro for second song “I Can Change,” they played a bit of Kraftwerk’s “Radioactivity.” LCD ended the pre-encores set with a version of Joy Division’s “No Love Lost.” LCD have covered that song before, but before last night, they hadn’t done it since 2008.

Someone standing near the stage last night caught cell-phone footage of the entire set. You can see the Spacemen 3 cover — both the aborted attempt and the completed one — at the beginning of the video, while the Joy Division cover starts at 1:35:41. Below, you can see the full video and the setlist from last night’s show.

SETLIST:

01 “Big City” (Spacemen 3 cover)

02 “I Can Change”

03 “Time To Get Away”

04 “Daft Punk Is Playing At My House”

05 “Call The Police”

06 “On Repeat”

07 “Oh Baby”

08 “You Wanted A Hit”

09 “Tribulations”

10 “Movement”

11 “Someone Great”

12 “Tonite”

13 “Home”

14 “No Love Lost” (Joy Division cover)

/////

15 “Thrills”

16 “Dance Yrself Clean”

17 “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down”

18 “All My Friends”