LCD Soundsystem Announce 20 Fall Shows At Brooklyn Steel

Now we know the reason why various concert promoters across the country have been tweeting the DFA Records lightning bolt logo this week. LCD Soundsystem, who’ve been dormant since the expansive tour surrounding 2017 comeback album American Dream, just announced a massive residency in Brooklyn this November and December.

Beginning Nov. 23 and ending Dec. 21, James Murphy and friends will play 20 shows at Brooklyn Steel, where they also played a five-night residency in 2017. The dates of the shows are as follows: November 23, 24, 29, and 30, and December 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, and 21. These will be their first concerts in three and a half years.

Tickets for the Dec. 13, 15, and 16 shows will be on sale exclusively to American Express Card Members during the AMEX Presale, which runs from Oct. 5 at 10AM ET through Oct. 7 at 10PM ET. For more info on that presale, click here. Fan presales for all 20 gigs will begin Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10AM ET; more info on that presale can be found here. Public onsale begins Friday, Oct. 8 at 10AM ET via AXS.com.

LCD’s reunion shows were incredible, so make every effort to catch one of these gigs if you can.