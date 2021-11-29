Marissa Paternoster – “Black Hole”

This Friday, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster is releasing Peace Meter, her first solo album under her own name (though she’s previously released music on her own as Noun). We’ve heard “White Dove” and “I Lost You” from it already, and today we’re getting one more single, “Black Hole,” a quivering track in which Paternoster sinks deeper and deeper into despair. “I’m awash in a big black hole without you/ Grease the gears of the entire world without you,” she sings. Check out a video for it below.

Peace Meter is out 12/3 via Don Giovanni.

