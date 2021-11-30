Tyler, The Creator Shares Tribute To Virgil Abloh

Over the weekend the massively influential designer Virgil Abloh, whose connections with the music industry were myriad, died at age 41 after a secret battle with cancer. Since then tributes have been pouring in. Kanye West, who made Abloh the head of his Donda agency, dedicated his latest Sunday Service to Abloh. Frank Ocean shared a heartfelt eulogy for Abloh online. And now Kanye and Ocean’s buddy Tyler, The Creator has chimed in with a sentimental outpouring of his own.

On Instagram, Tyler writes that Abloh was “a true geek about things,” praising him for his passion and boundless creativity. Tyler also writes that he began using his African last name Okonma more often because he was inspired by how “regal” the name Abloh felt. It’s an extremely warm and affectionate tribute, and you can read it in full below: