Frank Ocean Shares Eulogy For Virgil Abloh

Yesterday, the multi-hyphenate designer Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41, after battling cancer in secret. Many people within the music world were close with Abloh, and one of those people was Frank Ocean. Ocean mostly remains silent on social media these days, but in his Instagram Stories last night, Ocean shared a heartfelt eulogy for Abloh.

Against a backdrop of photos from this year’s Met Gala, Ocean wrote sincerely about how Abloh was a loving, encouraging presence in his life. Ocean also wrote about his younger brother Ryan, who died last year at the age of 18, and about how much Abloh meant to Ryan. Here’s what Ocean wrote:

In 2018 I believe it was I called V and asked him how it was possible to play hundreds of shows a year and do numerous fashion collections a year and be a father and a husband and return EVERYONE’s texts with enthusiasm and emojis and encouragement and seemingly.. with ease. I cannot remember how he responded verbatim but I’m sure it was quotable whatever he said .. he was always quotable. But the gist of his response was that he was interested in living and living to the maximum extent of his level… which proved to be Impossible today because he was BEYOND. I’ll miss you. When Ryan went to his prom you got him some pieces from your new collection at LV and he was GEEKed. Couldn’t get him to take it off. When I went to Miami and you played a set on the beach in 2016 you played “White Ferrari” — a song with no drums or bars anywhere to be found lol — and started a sing-along. When I played demos of shit I was working on or showed you Homer way before it was ready you put the battery in my back. When my brother passed I never said anything because it was way too much but he loved you and really looked up to you. He was going to fashion school and everything. He wanted to be a designer. My fam was proud of you like you were our family. I know grief is love that you don’t get to express so this is an attempt at expressing it. Love you V. You’re a hero.