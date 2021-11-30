Do You Sleep?: Lisa Loeb Narrates Insomnia Medication Commercial

News November 30, 2021 10:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Once upon a time, Lisa Loeb became the first unsigned artist ever to score a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. You probably don’t need me to tell you the name of that song. (Dave Grohl just covered it.) But Loeb also landed a few more hits, including her single “Do You Sleep?,” which made it to #18. Today, it’s possible to hear that song title as an advertising prompt, since Lisa Loeb is out here narrating a commercial for insomnia drugs.

Our fearless founder Scott Lapatine’s wife somehow recognized Loeb’s speaking voice while watching a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé. (This is a truly impressive pull.) The ad for the insomnia pill Dayvigo, it turns out, features Loeb doing the full narration, rattling off all the disclaimers and everything. Check it out below.

That’s a good voice! The ad never identifies Loeb as its narrator, but on Twitter, Loeb confirms that it is indeed her.

