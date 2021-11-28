Watch Dave Grohl’s Metal Cover Of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)”
Last year, Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl released eight new covers for the Hanukkah season, each song by a Jewish musician. Though Grohl isn’t Jewish, he’s once again teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin, who is, to deliver the goods. “Welcome back to the menorah, y’all,” a tweet from the official Foo Fighters account reads. First up is a metal-ish cover of Lisa Loeb’s hit “Stay (I Missed You),” which will eventually appear in our The Number Ones column. Check it out below.