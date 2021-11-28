Watch Dave Grohl’s Metal Cover Of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)”

News November 28, 2021 7:23 PM By James Rettig

Watch Dave Grohl’s Metal Cover Of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)”

News November 28, 2021 7:23 PM By James Rettig

Last year, Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl released eight new covers for the Hanukkah season, each song by a Jewish musician. Though Grohl isn’t Jewish, he’s once again teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin, who is, to deliver the goods. “Welcome back to the menorah, y’all,” a tweet from the official Foo Fighters account reads. First up is a metal-ish cover of Lisa Loeb’s hit “Stay (I Missed You),” which will eventually appear in our The Number Ones column. Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Hi-Five’s “I Like The Way (The Kissing Game)”

    3 days ago

    Brian May Blasts Brit Awards For Adopting Gender-Neutral Categories, Says Queen Would Not Be Woke Enough Today: “We Would Have To Have A Trans Person”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Someone Made A Lars Ulrich Toilet

    5 days ago

    Peter Jackson’s Mammoth Beatles Documentary Is A Feast For Fans

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest