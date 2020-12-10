Watch Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin Cover Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” For Hanukkah

Yesterday, Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl announced his big plan to release eight new covers for Hanukkah over the next eight nights of the holiday. Each song that he covers will be by a Jewish musician. Though Grohl is not Jewish, he’s teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin, who is, for The Hanukkah Sessions, which will be rolled out over the next week. Since this is the first night of Hanukkah, here comes Grohl and Kurstin’s first cover: Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

“As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest…” reads a tweet from the Foo Fighters account. “known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abedenego known by their Imas & Abbas as @beastieboys !”

Watch below.