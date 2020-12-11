Watch Dave Grohl Cover Drake For Hanukkah
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin, who produced the last two Foo Fighters albums (2017’s Concrete And Gold and next year’s Medicine At Midnight) are covering eight songs for Hannukah this year — one per night, starting with the Beastie Boys classic “Sabotage” last night. They’re calling it The Hannakuh Sessions, and tonight it rolls on.
For the second night of the festival of lights, Grohl and Kurstin have taken on Drake’s 2015 smash “Hotline Bling.” Grohl is once again on drums and vocals, with Kurstin on keyboards and other assorted instruments. Grohl and his menorah also parodied the oft-memed “Hotline Bling” video. In a note accompanying the cover, they write, “You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian. He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. … so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids ‘if Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.’ Ladies and gentlemen…challah at your boy….DRAKE!”
You can challah at this performance below.
So… they’re eventually going to cover Adam Sandler, right?