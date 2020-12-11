Watch Dave Grohl Cover Drake For Hanukkah

For the second night of the festival of lights, Grohl and Kurstin have taken on Drake’s 2015 smash “Hotline Bling.” Grohl is once again on drums and vocals, with Kurstin on keyboards and other assorted instruments. Grohl and his menorah also parodied the oft-memed “Hotline Bling” video. In a note accompanying the cover, they write, “You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian. He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. … so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids ‘if Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.’ Ladies and gentlemen…challah at your boy….DRAKE!”

You can challah at this performance below.

So… they’re eventually going to cover Adam Sandler, right?