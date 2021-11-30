Foo Fighters Announce 2022 Tour Then Cancel Minneapolis Show Due To Venue Refusing COVID Safety Requirements
Earlier today, Foo Fighters announced a run of 2022 North American tour dates kicking off in May and running through August. Soon after the announcement, however, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famers posted an update regarding their Minneapolis date, writing that they would not be performing at the currently booked venue due to “Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.”
Huntington Bank Stadium does not mandate masks, proof of vaccine, or negative test results, according to Star Tribune. “We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show,” Foos’ statement reads. The full list of dates is below.
In other Foos news, Dave Grohl has released another Hanukkah Sessions cover with superproducer Greg Kurstin: Barry Manilow’s 1978 classic “Copacabana (At The Copa).” Watch that go down below.
05/14 The Pavilion at Star Lake @ Burgettstown, PA
05/20 Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Raleigh, NC
05/24 PNC Music Pavilion @ Charlotte, NC
07/17 Citi Field @ New York, NY
07/19 Saratoga Performing Arts Center @ Saratoga Springs, NY
07/22 Rogers Centre @ Toronto, ON
07/24 Lincoln Financial Field @ Philadelphia, PA
07/27 Maine Savings Amphitheater @ Bangor, ME
07/29 Osheaga Festival @ Montreal, QC
08/01 Ruoff Music Center @ Noblesville, IN
08/03 Venue TBD @ Minneapolis, MN
08/06 Empower Field at Mile High @ Denver, CO
08/08 USANA Amphitheater @ Salt Lake City, UT
08/10 Big Sky Events Arena @ Big Sky, MT
08/13 T-Mobile Park @ Seattle, WA
08/18 Banc Of California Stadium @ Los Angeles, CA
08/20 Banc Of California Stadium @ Los Angeles, CA