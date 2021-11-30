Foo Fighters Announce 2022 Tour Then Cancel Minneapolis Show Due To Venue Refusing COVID Safety Requirements

Earlier today, Foo Fighters announced a run of 2022 North American tour dates kicking off in May and running through August. Soon after the announcement, however, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famers posted an update regarding their Minneapolis date, writing that they would not be performing at the currently booked venue due to “Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.”

Huntington Bank Stadium does not mandate masks, proof of vaccine, or negative test results, according to Star Tribune. “We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show,” Foos’ statement reads. The full list of dates is below.

Updates: Minneapolis, please see below – we hope to see you soon! Maryland/D.C., info on your show is coming shortly! pic.twitter.com/DhlPDG5QZD — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

In other Foos news, Dave Grohl has released another Hanukkah Sessions cover with superproducer Greg Kurstin: Barry Manilow’s 1978 classic “Copacabana (At The Copa).” Watch that go down below.