Foo Fighters Announce 2022 Tour Then Cancel Minneapolis Show Due To Venue Refusing COVID Safety Requirements

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

News November 30, 2021 6:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Foo Fighters Announce 2022 Tour Then Cancel Minneapolis Show Due To Venue Refusing COVID Safety Requirements

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

News November 30, 2021 6:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Earlier today, Foo Fighters announced a run of 2022 North American tour dates kicking off in May and running through August. Soon after the announcement, however, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famers posted an update regarding their Minneapolis date, writing that they would not be performing at the currently booked venue due to “Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.”

Huntington Bank Stadium does not mandate masks, proof of vaccine, or negative test results, according to Star Tribune. “We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show,” Foos’ statement reads. The full list of dates is below.

In other Foos news, Dave Grohl has released another Hanukkah Sessions cover with superproducer Greg Kurstin: Barry Manilow’s 1978 classic “Copacabana (At The Copa).” Watch that go down below.

05/14 The Pavilion at Star Lake @ Burgettstown, PA
05/20 Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Raleigh, NC
05/24 PNC Music Pavilion @ Charlotte, NC
07/17 Citi Field @ New York, NY
07/19 Saratoga Performing Arts Center @ Saratoga Springs, NY
07/22 Rogers Centre @ Toronto, ON
07/24 Lincoln Financial Field @ Philadelphia, PA
07/27 Maine Savings Amphitheater @ Bangor, ME
07/29 Osheaga Festival @ Montreal, QC
08/01 Ruoff Music Center @ Noblesville, IN
08/03 Venue TBD @ Minneapolis, MN
08/06 Empower Field at Mile High @ Denver, CO
08/08 USANA Amphitheater @ Salt Lake City, UT
08/10 Big Sky Events Arena @ Big Sky, MT
08/13 T-Mobile Park @ Seattle, WA
08/18 Banc Of California Stadium @ Los Angeles, CA
08/20 Banc Of California Stadium @ Los Angeles, CA

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Hi-Five’s “I Like The Way (The Kissing Game)”

    5 days ago

    Brian May Blasts Brit Awards For Adopting Gender-Neutral Categories, Says Queen Would Not Be Woke Enough Today: “We Would Have To Have A Trans Person”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The Month In Metal – November 2021

    10 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest