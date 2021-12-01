Chastity Belt – “Fake”

Two years ago, Chastity Belt released their self-titled album. In the time since then, the members of the Seattle indie rock band have mostly focused on other projects. But now, Chastity Belt have gotten together for a new two-song single. Last month, Chastity Belt shared “Fear,” the B-side, and it had a video in which the members of the band played LARPers. Today, we get to hear “Fake,” the A-side. It’s got a video in which the members of the band play clowns.

“Fake” is a sighing, comforting jangle about feeling like a total fraud: “I don’t care/ It’s not going anywhere/ I’m a fake.” The video, from “Fear” director Eleanor Petry, plays in stark contrast to the gooey, dreamy song. In the clip, the members of Chastity Belt run around downtown Seattle, getting into hijinks while wearing full clown makeup. Later on, they hit an all-clown party. It works as a weird little portrait of community. Check it out below.

“Fake” b/w “Fear” is out 12/3. Chastity Belt are releasing it themselves in most of the world, but the single will be out on Milk! Records in Australia.