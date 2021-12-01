Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Jupiter’s Dance”

Hurray For The Riff Raff – "Jupiter's Dance"

New Music December 1, 2021

Early next year, Alynda Segarra’s project Hurray For The Riff Raff will release the new album Life On Earth. We’ve already posted the album’s first single, the swaggering rocker “Rhododendron.” Today, we get to hear another track from the LP, and it goes in a completely different direction.

On the new song “Jupiter’s Dance,” Segarra sings over a hazy, loping beat that owes at least a little bit to reggaeton. It’s a soft, lovely piece of music, and it has little in common with the country-rock that first brought Hurray For The Riff Raff to prominence. Here’s how Segarra describes the track: “A song in the shape of a guardian angel. Protection prayer for us all as we live in uncertain and violent times. Manifesting blessings into reality. Posing the question that perhaps the future could be joyous as well as terrifying?”

Segarra directed the “Jupiter’s Dance” video, and according to the YouTube description, it’s largely made up of “compiled historical footage on the art of Bomba and Plena in Puerto Rico.” Check it out below.

Life On Earth is out 2/18 on Nonesuch.

