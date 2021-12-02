Watch Gang Of Youths Play A Sweeping, Anthemic “The Angel Of 8th Ave.” On Colbert

Watch Gang Of Youths Play A Sweeping, Anthemic “The Angel Of 8th Ave.” On Colbert

News December 2, 2021 10:22 AM By Tom Breihan

For the most part, the pandemic era of late-night musical performances is over. We’re getting used to the sight of bands playing in front of studio audiences again. But everything isn’t fully back to normal, and if you’re an Australian band with a record to promote, you might not get to cross an ocean to play in an American TV studio. Last night, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show spotlighted Gang Of Youths, the earnest and majestic Sydney band. Gang Of Youths had to film themselves playing in a practice studio somewhere, but at least we got to see it.

Next year, Gang Of Youths will release their new album Angel In Realtime, and they’ll also tour North America. On Colbert, they didn’t play any of the advance singles from that LP. Instead, they knocked out the surging, inspirational “The Angel Of 8th Ave.” That song was the lead single from Total Serene, the EP that Gang Of Youths released earlier this year, and it’s a great example of this band’s big-tent old-school stadium rock.

In their Colbert performance, Gang Of Youths played with real verve and passion, which aren’t always the easiest things to summon when you’re playing for no audience. It’ll be cool to see them bring that fire to actual crowds soon enough. In the meantime, watch the Colbert performance below.

The Total Serene EP is out now on Warner. Angel In Realtime is out 2/25.

