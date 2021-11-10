Gang Of Youths – “Tend The Garden”
Last month, Australian rockers Gang Of Youths shared a new song, “The Man Himself,” following up July’s Total Serene EP. Now, the band’s back with another new song, “tend the garden,” and an album announcement. angel in realtime will be out in February.
“The album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God,” Gang Of Youths say in a statement. “And also the Angel, Islington.” Here’s how Le’aupepe describes “tend the garden”:
My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener. It’s where he funneled a lot of his energy and sensitivity, and despite our humble surroundings, we were always surrounded by beauty. The journey he made from Samoa to NZ to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices. I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of.
Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “you in everything”
02 “in the wake of your leave”
03 “the angel of 8th ave.”
04 “returner”
05 “unison”
06 “tend the garden”
07 “the kingdom is within you”
08 “spirit boy”
09 “brothers”
10 “forbearance”
11 “the man himself”
12 “hand of god”
13 “goal of the century”
Gang Of Youths have also confirmed a run of 2022 tour dates. Check those out below.
04/21 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
04/22 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
04/24 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
04/25 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
04/27 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/28 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/01 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
05/03 Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/04 Detroit, MI @ Shelter
05/06 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/07 Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
05/09 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
05/13 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
05/20 Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
05/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/23 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
05/24 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
05/26 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
09/13 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
09/14 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue – Mainroom
09/16 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/17 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
09/19 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
09/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
09/22 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/23 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
09/25 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/27 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
angel in realtime is out 2/25 via Warner Records.