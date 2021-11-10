Gang Of Youths – “Tend The Garden”

Last month, Australian rockers Gang Of Youths shared a new song, “The Man Himself,” following up July’s Total Serene EP. Now, the band’s back with another new song, “tend the garden,” and an album announcement. angel in realtime will be out in February.

“The album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God,” Gang Of Youths say in a statement. “And also the Angel, Islington.” Here’s how Le’aupepe describes “tend the garden”:

My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener. It’s where he funneled a lot of his energy and sensitivity, and despite our humble surroundings, we were always surrounded by beauty. The journey he made from Samoa to NZ to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices. I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “you in everything”

02 “in the wake of your leave”

03 “the angel of 8th ave.”

04 “returner”

05 “unison”

06 “tend the garden”

07 “the kingdom is within you”

08 “spirit boy”

09 “brothers”

10 “forbearance”

11 “the man himself”

12 “hand of god”

13 “goal of the century”

Gang Of Youths have also confirmed a run of 2022 tour dates. Check those out below.

04/21 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

04/22 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

04/24 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

04/25 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

04/27 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/28 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

05/01 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

05/03 Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/04 Detroit, MI @ Shelter

05/06 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/07 Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

05/09 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

05/13 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

05/20 Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

05/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/23 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/24 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

05/26 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

09/13 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

09/14 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue – Mainroom

09/16 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/17 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

09/19 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

09/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/22 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/23 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

09/25 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/27 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

angel in realtime is out 2/25 via Warner Records.