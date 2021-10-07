Gang Of Youths – “The Man Himself”

Gang Of Youths released their total serene EP back in July, and today the Australian rockers are back with one of their best singles to date. “The Man Himself” is the kind of soaring, arena-ready song U2 were making circa All That You Can’t Leave Behind.

The track is hearty but light on its feet, laced with strings and electronics and even a choir. Despite the abundance of sounds in play, they’re all deployed with surprising subtlety, leaving plenty of space for Dave Le’aupepe’s impassioned vocal. Lyrically “The Man Himself” finds Le’aupepe reckoning with the death of his father; in a press release, he writes, “If I ever have kids I’m not really sure how to raise them without my dad helping me out.”

Check out the song below — it’s a good one.