Girl Ray – “Murder On The Dancefloor” (Sophie Ellis-Bextor Cover)

Earlier this year, the London trio Girl Ray — one of the Best New Bands Of 2017 — returned with “Give Me Your Love,” their first new single since releasing their sophomore album Girl back in 2019. Today, they’re back with a cover of “Murder On The Dancefloor,” a 2001 single by Theaudience leader Sophie Ellis-Bextor, which she co-wrote with New Radicals’ Gregg Alexander and was a hit over in the UK.

Here’s Girl Ray on why they decided to cover the track:

‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ has always had a special place in our hearts—it was forever etched into our memory when a few years back at a post-show karaoke session in Bristol, I over-excitedly shoved the microphone to Iris’ lips when it was finally our turn to sing, chipping her front tooth in half for the remainder of the tour. Since then it has of course remained our karaoke song, and a favorite at our DJ sets. When we were looking for a song to cover for this year’s festival seasons, it seemed a natural fit. It became one of our favorite parts of our live set, and we thought it would be only right to record it in honor of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s truly perfect pop song.

Proceeds from the cover will be donated to the Hackney Night Shelter. Watch a fun video for it below.

“Murder On The Dancefloor” is out now via Moshi Moshi.