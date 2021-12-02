Lady Gaga is now an Oscar-nominated actress for her role in A Star Is Born, and this year she portrayed Patrizia Reggiani in the campy House Of Gucci. But before all that, and before she was even Lady Gaga, Stefani Germanotta was just a New Yorker with a dream. And the pathway to that dream included being an extra in a scene of The Sopranos. Germanotta played “Girl At Swimming Pool #2” in the ninth episode of the show’s third season when she was just 15 years old.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gaga reflected on her Sopranos cameo. “When I look back on that scene I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene,” she said. “I didn’t know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh … I see it and I go, ‘oh, that’s not a real laugh!”

“The nuance and being specific as an actor is something that can grow over time if you’re willing to listen and really hear the other actor that you’re working with,” Gaga continued. “I see a very non-specific actor [on The Sopranos], and now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time.”

Revisit Gaga’s first big role below.

Was that a real laugh?