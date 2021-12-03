Grimes – “Player Of Games”

Back in July, Grimes played some new songs during a DJ set on Discord as part of an appearance at the virtual reality festival Splendour XR, an offshoot of the IRL Australian fest Splendour In The Grass. One of those songs was titled “Player Of Games,” co-produced with Illangelo, and it was later featured in the trailer for the new season of the game Rocket League. Now it’s officially out and available to stream.

Presumably, “Player Of Games” will appear on Grimes’ long-promised lesbian A.I. space opera. The track also arrives a few days after Grimes’ grand return to the Internet, where she posted a TikTok addressing her perceived reputation “as some kind of Marie Antoinette-esque symbol for inequality in the pop stan community.” (Which she finds fairly entertaining, she added.)

For context, Grimes recently split from her partner, polarizing Tesla billionaire Elon Musk. That doesn’t seem to have erased commenters’ rage at her jumping to his defense over the years. “Cancellations aside, I’ve been dragged into literal geopolitical scandals,” she said, explaining that stalkers had been visiting her house and friends were leaking personal information about her while she was pregnant with her and Musk’s son X Æ A-Xii.

Grimes also doubled down on her ideations around “radical utopia” and her “privilege,” concluding, “If it’s morally wrong to be ideating about radical utopia, then how are we ever going to get radical utopia? Because it’s not going to be from some existing form of government.”

She ended with a challenge: “And if you think I’m too privileged to be thinking about these ideas, or speaking about these ideas, then I would love nothing more than for everybody else to join me out here and literally prove me wrong… That’s how we find a solution.”

Listen to “Player Of Games,” and watch her TikTok below.