Back in January, Grimes said that she’s almost done with the follow-up to Miss Anthropocene. Since then, she’s signed to Columbia Records and teased a new song. And now, in response to a fan commenting on an Instagram post to ask what the “VIBEZ” on the new album will be like, Grimes has revealed that the record will be… well, I’ll just let her explain it:

it’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE – an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the AI creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI because he wants to re live his life but see if his perfect dream girl could teach him to love and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity – overcome by the machines. As she slowly realizes she is essentially a dancing puppet for the male gaze tho, their relationship grows complex. Simultaneously – “NO ONE” (the most powerful super intelligence in the future where the simulation is being rendered from) realizes there’s a massive hyper-realistic sim running and sends in her troll AI puppets to wreak havoc. DARK MATTER – her lead ai demon – enters basically as the “black swan” to claire de lune – but in the end they fall into a lesbian romance due to the fact that they are the only two fully Ai beings in this universe. It goes on but that’s where the first part of the story stops

OK, sure, checks out. As the AV Club points out, Grimes’ Instagram bio now links to the site ClaireDeLune.io, where you can “join the waitlist” by filling in your contact information and answering if you are a “player of games.”