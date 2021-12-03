Grandaddy – “It Was A Silent Night At Least Until Jeff Lynne Arrived”

In the music industry, it has been Christmas time since before Halloween. Now that we’re into December, get ready for even more holiday tunes. The latest is a fascinating effort from Grandaddy called “It Was A Silent Night At Least Until Jeff Lynne Arrived.”

The song can be explained as such: Jason Lytle has set new lyrics to the music from the classic Chrismas carol “Silent Night.” The lyrics are about a yuletide visit from Electric Light Orchestra maestro and Traveling Wilburys member Jeff Lynne, playing the role of Santa Claus. On Bandcamp, Lytle writes, “Santa Claus gave me some pretty cool gifts as a kid. But I have to say Jeff Lynne has given me about a million or so more. Here is my little light hearted holiday combo-homage to the two of them.”

Listen below.