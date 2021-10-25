This Halloween, New Christmas Albums Are Sneaking Up On You Like “BOO!”

Nothing says Halloween like Christmas music. Every year, before October is even over, dozens of new Christmas songs and albums are announced. And for the past five years, I have been running them down on or before All Hallow’s Eve, mainly to spook those of you who can’t stand this stuff.

Without further ado, let’s get into this year’s crop of yuletide fare.

Smokiest: Norah Jones’ I Dream Of Christmas

Jones has spent much of her career in the jazz-pop milieu that yielded so many Christmas classics, and she sounds completely natural over the loose, vibrant arrangements on I Dream Of Christmas. It’s music I can actually imagine putting on at a Christmas party. (Out now on Blue Note/Capitol.)

Most Uncomfortable: Eagles Of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas

Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes has an alter ego called Boots Electric, under which he has now recorded a six-song Christmas EP. Hughes spent the years after the terrorist massacre at the Bataclan burning through any and all goodwill with atrocious comments that make the idea of him ironically singing Christmas songs deeply unappealing. (Out 11/19 on UMe.)

Most Mysterious: Elton John & Ed Sheeran’s Christmas Duet

As of last week, Sir Elton was excoriating “big mouth fucking Sheeran” for revealing their secret holiday duet to an interviewer. Supposedly the duo is aiming to challenge for the UK’s vaunted Christmas #1. We don’t know when the song is going to drop, and John says it’s not even finished yet, but presumably it will be out by Thanksgiving — assuming Sheeran’s positive COVID test doesn’t complicate matters too much.

Most Likely To Make This Christmas A Hot One: Rob Thomas’ Something About Christmas Time

The Matchbox Twenty singer’s debut Christmas album includes a mix of covers and originals, with guest appearances from Ingrid Michaelson, BeBe Winans, Brad Paisley, and Abby Anderson — but not Carlos Santana, sadly. (Out now on Atlantic.)

Most Likely To Yield Actual Hits: Kelly Clarkson’s When Christmas Comes Around…

Clarkson’s 2013 Christmas album Wrapped In Red spun off one of the most successful holiday originals in recent memory, “Underneath The Tree,” and she has continued honing in on that market in the years since. Her new one seems primed to pop off, between the guest stars (Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton), clever song concepts like “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You),” and lush, loud production that sounds ideal for TV ads. Plus now she has a daytime talk show to promote her music. I will not be surprised at all if one of these tracks climbs the charts. (Out now on Atlantic.)

Most Likely To Appeal To Indie Fans: Hiss Golden Messenger’s O Come All Ye Faithful

M.C. Taylor’s long-running folk-rock project has delivered “a seasonal record with vibe.” The vibe is good! (Out now on Merge.)

Most Unexpectedly Percussive: Pistol Annies’ Hell Of A Holiday

A surprising number of these Christmas songs by country supergroup Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley — mostly originals, with covers of “Auld Lang Syne,” “Sleigh Ride,” and Merle Haggard’s “If We Make it Through December” mixed in — are dominated by drums. It makes for an unusual but satisfying sound. (Out now on RCA Nashville.)

Most Theatrical: Kristin Chenoweth’s Happiness Is…Christmas!

Chenoweth brings all the Broadway showmanship you’d expect to a collection dominated by covers, with lots of piano balladry and a Keb’ Mo’ duet on “Merry Christmas Baby.” (Out now on Concord.)

Hardest-Edged: Amanda Shires’ For Christmas

Shires is known as a member of pop-country supergroup the Highwomen and the violinist for her husband Jason Isbell, but her own music errs on the romping, stomping side of the Nashville scene. Lead single “Gone For Christmas” rocks pretty hard where Christmas songs are concerned. (Out 11/12 on Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers.)

Most Likely To Make You Feel Wistful: Snowfall: The Tony Bennett Christmas Album

Bennett’s classic Christmas album is out on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1968. It arrives just as Bennett is retiring from performance due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. Grab a box of tissues and have a listen. (Out now on Columbia Legacy.)

Most Likely To Feature Songs That Aren’t Actually Christmas Songs: Pentatonix’s Evergreen

A cappella superstars Pentatonix have a long history of putting non-Christmas songs on their Christmas albums, which sometimes works out OK (Fleet Foxes’ “White Winter Hymnal”) and sometimes is egregious (Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which is not and never will be a Christmas song). Evergreen, the latest in their long line of holiday releases, pulls this trick with Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called To Say I Love You,” which at least mentions Christmas and New Years, I guess. (Out 10/29 on RCA.)