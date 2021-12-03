Stream Polo G & EST Gee’s New Expanded Albums

Stream Polo G & EST Gee’s New Expanded Albums

New Music December 3, 2021 11:19 AM By Tom Breihan

This week, two of the year’s best rap albums get deluxe expanded editions. Polo G’s Hall Of Fame — an instant classic, at least to me — has now been re-released as Hall Of Fame 2.0, a double-disc-length collection with 14 new tracks. On this release, all the new tracks are at the front of the album, so it’s probably best to think of it as a whole new interstitial Polo G mixtape.

Polo G, who turns 27 today, didn’t necessarily save his best stuff for Hall Of Fame 2.0, but there are definitely some potential hits on the new release. Hall Of Fame 2.0 includes the Michael Jackson-flipping single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal),” and it also has new songs with star like Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and NLE Choppa. On first listen, it’s much less focused than any of Polo’s actual albums, but if you love what Polo does, it’s still worth hearing. Stream it below.

Meanwhile, the raspy-voiced Louisville street-rapper EST Gee is one of the genre’s brightest new stars, and his breakout album Bigger Than Life Or Death is bleak and hypnotic. Today, EST Gee has released an addendum called Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2. It’s a quick listen — eight songs in 19 minutes — and it doesn’t feature any big guest stars. But all the tracks, including the single “Lamborghini Geeski,” go hard. Stream it below.

Hall Of Fame 2.0 is out now on Columbia. Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2 is out now on CMG/Interscope.

