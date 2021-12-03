Stream Tom Morello’s New Album The Atlas Underground Flood Feat. IDLES, Jim James, Manchester Orchestra, & More

New Music December 3, 2021 4:35 PM By Ryan Leas

Stream Tom Morello’s New Album The Atlas Underground Flood Feat. IDLES, Jim James, Manchester Orchestra, & More

New Music December 3, 2021 4:35 PM By Ryan Leas

Back in October, Tom Morello released a new solo album called The Atlas Underground Fire. As it goes with Morello’s work, it had an impressive array of guests — including Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder on a cover of “Highway To Hell.” That was always intended as one of two parts, with Morello explaining that the sessions were so productive that there was always a second album in the mix. Today, he’s back with that sequel, The Atlas Underground Flood.

The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started,” Morello said in a statement. “Fire and Flood are my London Calling. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

Like its predecessor, The Atlas Underground Flood features a whole lot of guests, including Nathaniel Rateliff, X Ambassadors, Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, Manchester Orchestra, Jim James, IDLES, and more. Check it out below.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Extreme’s “More Than Words”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Rush Rush”

    17 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    7 hours ago

    Stereogum Presents: Callin Me Maybe

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest