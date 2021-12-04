Ari Lennox Comments On Racial Profiling Incident In Amsterdam

R&B singer Ari Lennox has issued a statement regarding the alleged racial profiling incident that led to her arrest in Amsterdam earlier this week. “My only regret is my reaction to the racism and discrimination I experienced,” she says. “I would like to explain what happened to me but KLM has made it clear that they never cared to hear it from jump. It’s painful being silenced like this. It’s painful what I went through. I’m not ok.”

Lennox was arrested at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Monday; Dutch military police said that she was being held for disturbing public order and being drunk in public after accusing a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines official of racial discrimination. “Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people,” Lennox wrote on Twitter on Monday. “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

Three days later, Lennox returned to Twitter to reassure her fans. “Hey loves I’m safe,” she wrote. “Thank you so much for your prayers and love.” Prior to releasing her latest statement, Lennox appeared alongside Smino as a featured guest on Khalid’s new song “Scenic Drive.”

Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love ❤️ — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 2, 2021

My only regret is my reaction to the racism and discrimination I experienced. I would like to explain what happened to me but KLM has made it clear that they never cared to hear it from jump. It’s painful being silenced like this. It’s painful what I went through. I’m not ok. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 4, 2021