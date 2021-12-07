Last month, Beach House announced their eighth album, Once Twice Melody, and they revealed elaborate plans to roll it out over the next few months in four chapters leading up to the album’s official release in February. We’ve already heard the first chapter, featuring four new songs including “Superstar,” which we named the best song of the week when it came out.

Today we’re getting Once Twice Melody‘s second chapter, another set of four tracks: “Runaway,” “ESP,” “New Romance,” and “Over And Over.” All the tracks are packaged in a new visualizer, which you can watch below, and they’ll hit streaming services midnight local time. Dive on in below.

Once Twice Melody is out in full 2/18 via Sub Pop (US) / Bella Union (UK/Europe) / Mistletone (Australia / New Zealand). The third chapter arrived on 1/19.