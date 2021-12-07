Blue Hawaii – “L.O.V.E.”

Blue Hawaii – “L.O.V.E.”

New Music December 7, 2021 11:00 AM By James Rettig

Last year, Blue Hawaii — the dancey team-up between Raphaelle “Ra” Standell-Preston (of Braids) and Agor “DJ Kirby” Cowan — released the very fun Under 1 House, which made our list of Great EPs From 2020. Today, they’re announcing another EP, My Bestfriend’s House, which is out in February and is being introduced by “L.O.V.E.,” which is warmer and more organic than what was one Under 1 House but still settles into a nice groove. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “L.O.V.E.”
02 “My Bestfriend’s House”
03 “Butterflies”
04 “Dance Into My Life”
05 “L.O.V.E (DJ Kirby Remix)”

My Bestfriend’s House is out 2/18 via Arbutus Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig

