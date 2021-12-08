Girlpool – “Faultline”

Petra Collins

New Music December 8, 2021 10:00 AM By James Rettig

Girlpool are back with a new single, “Faultline,” the first material we’ve heard from them since last year’s one-off “Like I’m Winning It.” The duo’s most recent album was 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary, one of the best albums from that year.

“Faultline” is a Harmony Tividad-led joint, a shimmering music box filled with poignant lyrics about how to be less of an imposition. “Everyday it’s Friday night/ I hold my body like a butcher knife,” she sings in its opening lines. “Smiling for the camera eyes closed/ Doing anything you ask, I suppose.”

Tividad explains: “The Faultline represents everything you do as a means of escape that pushes you further into the very thing you’re escaping.” The track comes with a video co-directed by Girlpool and Julian Klincewicz.

Watch and listen below.

“Faultline” is out now via ANTI-.

