Porches – “Adore You” (Harry Styles Cover)

New Music December 8, 2021 10:22 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Earlier in the year, Porches — aka Aaron Maine — released his fifth studio album, All Day Gentle Hold !. To wrap up the year, Maine has released an eerie, bare-bones cover of Harry Styles’ “Adore You.”

“I thought it would be interesting to strip down ‘Adore You,” this huge pop song, and see what happened,” Maine said of covering Styles “I feel like I was really able to get lost in it and create this kind of eerier and darker version.”

Listen to Maine’s “Adore You” cover below.

All Day Gentle Hold ! is out now via Domino.

