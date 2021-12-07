Kanye West & Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert Will Stream On Amazon Thursday Night

Amazon Music and Prime Video have announced plans to livestream Kanye West’s first headlining show in five years. Airing on Thursday, December 9, Kanye’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert is meant to raise awareness around prison and sentencing reform. Drake is the night’s special guest, as Ye previously promised.

Taking place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Thursday’s show will stream on Prime Video at 8 pm PT. Viewers can also watch the special via the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music Twitch channel, and at select IMAX theaters around the US.

In addition to raising awareness around prison and sentencing reform, the show also benefits legal reform and community advocate groups such as Ex-Cons For Community And Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center.

“Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front row seat to this concert,” Tim Hinshaw, Amazon Music’s head of hip-hop and R&B, said in a statement. “We have made Amazon Music and Prime Video destinations where artists can make their most ambitious ideas a reality—this concert is just the latest example.”