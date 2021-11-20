Kanye West Announces Free Larry Hoover Concert With Drake In LA

Kanye West and Drake have been taking passive-aggressive shots at each other for years. But last week, Kanye met with Drake mentor J Prince in an attempt to end their cold war, inviting Drake to come play a Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles. It worked. The two rappers squashed their beef and hung out, and now that Free Larry Hoover concert seems to be officially happening.

Larry Hoover, a former Chicago gang leader, has been in prison since 1973 and is currently serving six life sentences for murder, drug conspiracy, and extortion. Kanye brought up Hoover’s case when he visited Donald Trump at the White House in 2018 to talk about prison reform. At one point, he planned to open a factory in Chicago called Larry’s and hire former inmates to work there.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Kanye says in a statement.

“Bringing these two great artists together for the culture and the cause of prison reform has been an honor, adds J Prince. “Through my work with Larry Hoover and his family, I’ve really had my eyes opened to the plight of incarcerated people in this country, and I hope fans of Ye and Drake will take the time to do the same.”

“With Ye, Drake, and J Prince united to advocate for my father’s release, we can take our plea for redemption worldwide and show that we are truly stronger together on behalf of any and everyone with a love one wrongly or unjustly incarcerated,” says Larry Hoover Jr. “Free my father!”

The Free Larry Hoover concert will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 9 and feature performances by both Kanye and Drake. (Drake has yet to confirm his involvement.) Tickets will go on sale Monday November 22 10am PST.