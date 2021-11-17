Kanye West And Drake Squash Beef

The long, nightmarish war is finally over. Just kidding. Drake and Kanye West were never actually beefing actively with one another, but they have been taking passive-aggressive shots at one another, on record and elsewhere, for years. This past summer, the two artists released their albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy a few weeks apart, and they kept up their rivalry, with West leaking text conversations with Drake and Drake leaking West’s song “Life Of The Party.” Then, last week, West posted a video where he stood next to Drake mentor J. Prince and invited Drake to squash the beef. It looks like Drake has gone along with it.

On Instagram last night, Kanye West posted a photo of himself posing with Drake and J. Prince, captioning it with a peace dove emoji.

It appears that the photo was taken outside of Drake’s house during a party last night. It also appears that Dave Chappelle spoke at the same party. On his own Instagram, Drake posted one video of Chappelle talking and another of himself and Kanye West kind of posing and wordlessly yelling together. (This video also reveals that Drake parties to his own music, or at least to Project Pat’s “Knife Talk” verse.)

Kanye West’s close associate Pusha T, who really did beef with Drake, has yet to comment on this detente. We don’t yet know whether Drake will accept West’s invitation to perform at a concert to free Larry Hoover in Los Angeles, but I guess we’ll find out soon enough. J. Prince definitely thinks it’s going to happen, though.

What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9th. Free Larry Hoover Concert pic.twitter.com/2ri4r6wQcf — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 17, 2021

Larry Hoover, a former Chicago gang leader, is serving six life sentences for murder. J. Prince, the founder of Houston institution Rap-A-Lot Records, is among the most feared and respected behind-the-scenes figures in rap history. There are a lot of moving pieces behind this little truce.