Alice Glass – “Fair Game”

Next month, Alice Glass will finally release her long-awaited solo debut PREY///IV. We’ve already posted the early singles “Suffer And Swallow” and “Baby Teeth.” Today, Glass has also shared the new track “Fair Game,” which Glass co-wrote with producer Jupiter Io.

On “Fair Game,” Glass murmurs and screams over a goth-dance track that pounds and skitters like the music that Glass once made with Crystal Castles. In her lyrics, Glass takes on a manipulative, abusive character, and that definitely seems like a comment on her time in Crystal Castles: “I’m so embarrassed for you/ I’m so embarrassed for us/ You ruined everything for us/ Everybody laughs behind your back.” It’s heavy shit.

Bryan M. Ferguson directed the “Fair Game” video, and it shows a chained-up woman reaching out for a smoky apparition of Alice Glass. Check it out below.

PREY///IV is out 1/28 on Eating Glass Records. Pre-order it here.