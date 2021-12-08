Last year, Moses Sumney released a double album, græ, one of the best albums of 2020. Today, he’s back with a concert film called Blackalachia, which was shot over two days in the Blue Ridge Mountains and rearranges tracks from both græ and 2017’s Aromanticism.

“In early 2020, my band and I gathered in my home in Western North Carolina, living and breathing together, re-arranging songs from my first 2 albums into a live odyssey,” Sumney explained, continuing:

As the year unfurled and the international tour was wiped off the cosmic schedule, I realized there should be some kind of record, a copper snapshot of those musical arrangements and the turmoil and beauty of that year. So we took to the Appalachian mountains and filmed and recorded Live From Blackalachia.



The band congregated in the heat of a lulled summer, with a mere 10 days to learn and re-learn the music. Drums, keys, guitars, double bass, violin, saxophones, trombone. Bees, birds, squirrels, crickets, frogs. Over the course of two days, we filmed 14 songs, totally live, the trees as our audience, the grasshoppers our background singers.



Live from Blackalachia is a wild imagining of what can happen when we seek not just to reclaim nature, but to re-integrate with it.

You can watch the film via WeTransfer below.

The Live From Blackalachia album component is out 12/10.