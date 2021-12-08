Fucked Up Made A Cinematic 14-Minute Video For “Year Of The Horse”

News December 8, 2021 1:55 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Fucked Up released the latest entry in their Chinese Zodiac series, Year Of The Horse, which was rolled out in four monumental acts and featured contributions from the likes of Matt Berninger and Julien Baker. They’re not done with Year Of The Horse just yet. Today, they’ve released a 14-minute short film centered around the album. It’s based on Perceval, a story that the band’s Mike Haliechuk has been working on with the Toronto playwright David James Brock, which is also what inspired the music on Year Of The Horse. The video was directed by Trevor Blumas, and you can check it out below.

