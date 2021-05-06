Fucked Up – “Year Of The Horse – Act Four”

New Music May 6, 2021 7:33 PM By James Rettig

Fucked Up – “Year Of The Horse – Act Four”

New Music May 6, 2021 7:33 PM By James Rettig

For the past few months, Fucked Up have been rolling out Year Of The Horse, the latest entry the band’s Chinese Zodiac calendar series of songs. Year Of The Horse is split into four different acts. We’ve already heard the first three — the most recent one featured contributions from Matt Berninger — and now we get to hear its stunning conclusion. “Year Of The Horse – Act Four” clocks in at 26 minutes and ends with some otherworldly cooing by none other than Julien Baker. Additional contributors include Eidolon, Tuka Mohammed, and Maegan Brooks Mills.

“This has been our song of motherhood, stewardship and sacrifice. Of the old roots of addition and evil that try to hold us down. Of strength and transcendence, about the struggle to rise above the dust clouds and to bring up others with us as we climb,” the band wrote on Twitter. “This is a song of growth and remembrance, of finding a way to live in the weeds that we were planted in.”

“Thx to all who followed along with the record as we teased it out, who was patient and supportive, it has meant a lot to be able to communicate directly to you thru the music,” they continued. Listen to “Year Of The Horse – Act Four” below.

Year Of The Horse is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “One More Try”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    4 days ago

    Björk Albums From Worst To Best

    2 days ago

    Ska’s New Generation Is Here To Pick It Up Pick It Up

    22 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, & Jon Randall The Marfa Tapes

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest