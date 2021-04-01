Fucked Up – “Year Of The Horse – Act Three”

On a series of EPs that goes back 15 years, the great Toronto band Fucked Up have been writing long, adventurous songs loosely based around the Chinese Zodiac calendar. Right now, Fucked Up are in the midst of releasing Year Of The Horse, their follow-up to 2017’s Year Of The Snake. Year Of The Horse is one single track, but it’s already longer than most albums. The band has split the track up into four different “acts,” and they’ve been releasing it one act at a time. They’ve already shared Act One and Act Two, and now they’ve thrown Act Three out into the world.

As with the previous two parts, Act Three is a sprawling, ambitious piece of work that freely wanders among genres. In its 22 minutes, Act Three goes into stretches of thundering power metal, electronic marching-band space-funk, roiling art-punk, psychedelic desert-rock, modern classical music, and a whole lot else. Guitarist Mike Haliechuk wrote the lyrics, and they build a huge saga around the central character, an escaped horse named Perceival.

Damian Abraham, Fucked Up’s roaring lead vocalist, gets a lot of great moments on Act Three, but he’s not the only singer on there. As on the previous two acts, guest singers Maegan Brooks Mills and Tuka Mohammed take the lead just as often, adding whole new textures to the band’s sound. And this time, there’s a celebrity in there, too. The National’s Matt Berninger adds his dapper baritone to the last of the track’s five “scenes,” which means that Fucked Up are now just one degree removed from Taylor Swift. Listen to Act Three below.

Year Of The Horse is up for pre-order at Bandcamp. Anyone who orders it gets the new parts as they come out. You can also download the extensive liner notes here.