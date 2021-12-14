“It’s unfortunate but it seems like I’m à la carte for most people,” he told Bomb Magazine in a 2015 interview for the equally singular Simple Songs. “There’s got to be only a handful of people out there who have heard the bulk of what I’ve done. Those who only know the Drag City records don’t know the other stuff so, unfortunately, that particular aspect of what I do gets lost for a lot of listeners.”

There’s something funny and deeply honest about that quote to me, because it is not easy to hear the bulk of what Jim O’Rourke has done when that includes pop albums, countless collaborative improv releases, live albums, early musique concrète recordings, bands like Gastr Del Sol and Loose Fur, and a Burt Bacharach covers album, without even getting into his eras with Sonic Youth and Wilco and Bill Callahan and so many others. Less than a week ago, he released the 57th volume of his Steamroom series, and you know what? It fucking rules! I’ve never heard anything like it in his career! So there’s no keeping up with O’Rourke, but diving into an unexplored part of his career always proves rewarding. And no matter what kind of O’Rourke fan you are, I’m Happy, And I’m Singing, And A 1, 2, 3, 4 is worth a trip.

The album is split into three distinct tracks — recorded between 1997 and 1999 in New York, Osaka, and Tokyo — that together form the playfully odd title. “I’m Happy” immediately hits an ear-tickling sweet spot as synths spill forth in increasingly dizzying patterns. If you’ve heard “Women Of The World” — O’Rourke’s expansive Ivor Cutler cover that opens 1998’s Eureka — it brings to mind the curlicue loops making up its outro. Here they keep stretching on through the track’s 11-minute sprawl, the chirpy synth melody getting more anxious with each tightening spiral. The synths grow even more unstable later on, cracking apart in glitchy blips, while a drone that’s churned underneath nearly the entire track rises to the surface. Taken all at once, it’s both uncompromisingly abstract and indulgently beautiful.

Just as Drag City has its own special pocket of O’Rourke’s work — including Bad Timing, Eureka, Insignificance, The Visitor, and Simple Songs — the legendary Austrian experimental label Mego (now Editions Mego) has its own selection of classics. This includes Fenn O’Berg, a sort of super-group trio of O’Rourke, Christian Fennesz, and label founder Peter Rehberg — who produced music as Pita and tragically passed away this summer — as well as Old News, an album series that began in 2002. Mego released Endless Summer, the breakthrough release by Fennesz and simply one of the most beautiful albums ever recorded, only a few months before I’m Happy, and the second track “And I’m Singing” brings to mind its similarly blissful passages. After beginning with something as straightforward as a ticking clock, the song splits apart in a swirl of digital blips before settling on a looping piano and acoustic strums. Picking apart all of its endless shifting and impossibly pretty details is like pointing out individual stars in a meteor shower, but these eight minutes are among the most remarkable in O’Rourke entire career.

The 21-minute closing track “And A 1, 2, 3, 4” is both the album’s longest and most restrained piece, but O’Rourke’s silvery string treatments are so emotional and focused that I’ve always found it to be the most gripping of the trio. The piece gradually decays to near-silence in its closing minutes, while holding your attention to the last second. Though each piece comes from a different concert, they form such a perfect trajectory that you can happily play it on a loop like the musical equivalent of a perpetual motion machine.