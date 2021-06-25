The story of Christian Fennesz’s landmark 2001 album Endless Summer starts with a single he released a couple years earlier. Plays came out first as a 7″ on Austrian label Mego in November 1998 and hit CD via Jim O’Rourke’s Moikai imprint a few months later. It comprised two tracks: “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on My Shoulder)” and “Paint It Black.” The label identified them as covers of songs from 1966 by the Beach Boys and the Rolling Stones, respectively, but damn if I could hear any connection. Both were instrumental, and “Don’t Talk” was especially intriguing, mixing moody synth drones with bits of acoustic guitar including explosive struck notes and gentle, comforting strums. It sounded dense and complicated on the one hand, music that rapidly improving computer processing made possible, but it was also beautiful and weirdly accessible.

This kind of patient and melodic sound was new for Fennesz. He grew up in a small town in eastern Austria, studied guitar, went to art school, and eventually joined a band called Maische in the late ’80s. They gigged in Austria and put out a couple of records before splitting up a few years later. You can find their 1992 album Brand floating around online; it sounds math-y, a bit like Helmet. Fennesz then turned his attention to experimental music. His first EP, 1995’s Instrument, was so named because his guitar and amplifier were the sources. Drenched in feedback and static, it sounds in places a lot like Lou Reed’s Metal Machine Music, channeling that record’s harsh and trebly electrical rush. By 1997’s Hotel Para.lel, Fennesz was treating his guitar not just with pedals but also via computer.

New software environments such as Max/MSP, SuperCollider, and Reaktor — all of which hit the broader market for the first time between ’96 and ’98 — gave musicians access to modular synthesis and granular processing, so long as they had a consumer-grade computer. Technology couldn’t help but shape how records were being made and what they sounded like. If you could imagine a sound, you could create it, and one didn’t need to buy expensive room-sized hardware to make it happen. Home computers, including newly powerful laptops, had become both instruments and recording studios. Hotel Para.lel, conceived just as these developments were getting underway, has moments of brilliance, but much of the record is Fennesz at his dense and abstract extreme. He sounded more like another artist on Mego than someone with his own voice. Alongside label-mates like Farmer’s Manual and Tim Hecker, his music sometimes resembled the sound of someone beta-testing an application to see what it could do.

With his work before Endless Summer, one heard the texture first and the structure second. The sophomore Fennesz full-length, Plus Forty Seven Degrees 56′ 37″ Minus Sixteen Degrees 51′ 08″ — the coordinates describe the global position of the house in the Austrian countryside where he created the music, a tidbit I was delighted to discover on my own when I learned how to search the numbers via MapQuest — was the only one of his releases made entirely on a computer. “I was thinking of it as the scientific or research period,” he told The Wire in a 2004 interview. “What can I do with SuperCollider, Max/MSP, all these tools.” At points Plus Forty Seven brings to mind Merzbow-style noise music, and it’s among his most challenging records, but it also seems as if it’s searching to find something pretty inside the rumbles and static.

That “research period” stretches through the two sides of the Plays single and paid off mightily when Endless Summer came out 20 years ago this week (in the summer, naturally). This was certainly experimental electronic music, but everything about it seemed designed to pull listeners in, which was atypical in this sphere. First there was the title, which most probably knew from the Beach Boys’ 1974 best-of — and if you’d been following along with Fennesz to this point the “Don’t Talk” cover reinforced that association — but which more committed students of 20th century California pop culture traced to the 1966 surfing documentary The Endless Summer by director Bruce Brown. The soundtrack to the film is by a surf-rock band called the Sandals, and the group’s “Theme From The Endless Summer” has a strummed acoustic guitar whose chords have some relationship Fennesz’s title track (the Sandals’ tune also sounds a hell of a lot like Real Estate). If you grew up in Austria wearing black and playing in dark and heavy rock bands, it’s not surprising that sunny West Coast Americana imagery has exotic appeal.

Another thread through electronic music of the 1994-2001 period was the rise of “glitch,” which was both an aesthetic marker and, for a short time, a recognized subgenre. The idea — and a certain amount of it was subliminal, a feeling that wasn’t necessarily spelled out — was that as the digital world continued to encroach on our analog consciousness the computer “mistake” had peculiar resonance. The skipping CD, brought to prominence as a musical gesture by Markus Popp’s Oval project in the 1990s, was one common manifestation of glitch, but as the decade wore on computerized noise became an object of fascination in some scenes.

Fennesz was connected to this world, but with Endless Summer he used the crackle and hum of misfiring bits especially artfully. Tunes like “Made In Hongkong,” “Caecilia,” and “Shisheido” sound as if ideas of songs that started in a human mind are struggling through frayed wires and faulty connection cables to make their way to your ear. These tracks have familiar musical elements — vibraphone; strummed guitars playing chord progressions that in another context, someone might sing over — but their immersion in the dissolving solution of destructive technology lends poignancy, hinting at struggle and loss. (A few years later, when chillwave as an idea came on the scene, this idea of pop songs that gain an extra layer of emotion after having been stretched, warped, and left out in the sun would become more widely accepted.)