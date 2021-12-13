Watch Future Perform With Surprise Guest Kanye West At Rolling Loud California

A month ago, at his Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott brought out Drake as a surprise guest. That turned out badly. You would think that, after that, superstar rappers might think twice about bringing out other superstar rappers as surprise guests while playing headlining sets at massive festivals. You would be wrong. Last night, while headlining the final night of Rolling Loud California, Future brought out Kanye West.

Future and Kanye West don’t exactly have a long history as collaborators. The one major time that they crossed paths in the past was on Future’s 2014 single “I Won,” in which the two rappers bragged about being in relationships with, respectively, Ciara and Kim Kardashian. That song was not a big hit, and it now seems like it’s one million years old. Future and Kanye West did not perform it last night.

Instead, Future and Kanye West essentially shared a 20-minute mini-set last night. This was just a few days after West played his own Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake, his first proper performance in five years. After rapping a bunch of his own hits and bringing out guests Hotboii and Roddy Ricch, Future and DJ Esco announced West’s arrival. West came out leading a massive singalong of his 2008 hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” before the Donda tracks “Hurricane” and “Praise God,” then going into “Father, Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” West also freestyled over Future’s “Fuck Up Some Commas,” and it appears that he’s back to using cuss words onstage.

West remained onstage while Future performed his verses from Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” and 42 Dugg’s “Maybach.” Esco played a few seconds of West’s “Flashing Lights,” but West didn’t really perform that one. Instead, Future ended the night with “Drankin N Smokin” and a whole lot of pyro. Watch the whole Kanye part of Future’s performance below.