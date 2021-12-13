Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested For Assault Following Airport Disturbance

Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested on Sunday night at the Kansas City International Airport, as TMZ reports. He was brought to a nearby police station and booked for misdemeanor assault after police responded to a report of a disturbance between two men.

In the video below you can hear him tell cops he is the drummer for Tool. It did not stop them from arresting him.

Carey, who is originally from Kansas, was in town to perform at a Saturday night college basketball game with the University Of Kansas marching band.