LCD Soundsystem Announce Amazon Holiday Special With Eric Wareheim, Macaulay Culkin, & More

LCD Soundsystem are currently in the middle of a 20-show Brooklyn residency, which will wrap up on December 21. The night after it ends, on December 22, the band will take part in a holiday special that will air through Amazon Music and Twitch. The special, which is directed by Eric Wareheim, will feature the band performing live from Brooklyn.

The special will begin with an episode of a ’90s-inspired sitcom called All My Friends that stars some actors as the members of LCD Soundsystem. Wareheim plays James Murphy, Macaulay Culkin is Pat Mahoney, Chrstine Ko is Nancy Whang, Aparna Nancherla is Abby Echiverri, Cory Loykasek is Al Doyle, Jon Daly is Tyler Pope, Rex Lee as Brian Graf, Luenell is the band’s tour manager, and a puppet will play Korey Richey.

After the sitcom, LCD Soundsystem will do a career-spanning set that will also include the first-ever performance of their 2015 single “Christmas Will Break Your Heart.”

“I’ve already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom—the HIGHEST form of art,” Wareheim said in a statement. “We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays—provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

“I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” Murphy added. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.”

Watch a teaser for the special and the theme song for All My Friends below.

The holiday special will air at 9PM ET on December 22.