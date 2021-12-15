Watch The Trailer For Charli XCX’s Documentary Alone Together

News December 15, 2021 10:05 AM By James Rettig

Watch The Trailer For Charli XCX’s Documentary Alone Together

News December 15, 2021 10:05 AM By James Rettig

Charli XCX is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, promoting her next album Crash, which is due out in March. It’s the follow-up to last year’s How I’m Feeling Now, which the pop star made toward the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown while soliciting input from fans and friends.

Directing duo Bradley & Pablo made a film about the experience of creating an album during the pandemic called Charli XCX: Alone Together, which premiered earlier this year at the virtual SXSW film festival. That film is now making its way on-demand and into select theaters on January 28, and today the official trailer for it has been released.

Check out the trailer below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch’s “Good Vibrations” (Feat. Loleatta Holloway)

    12 hours ago

    Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

    1 day ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2021

    10 hours ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2021

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest