Charli XCX is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, promoting her next album Crash, which is due out in March. It’s the follow-up to last year’s How I’m Feeling Now, which the pop star made toward the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown while soliciting input from fans and friends.

Directing duo Bradley & Pablo made a film about the experience of creating an album during the pandemic called Charli XCX: Alone Together, which premiered earlier this year at the virtual SXSW film festival. That film is now making its way on-demand and into select theaters on January 28, and today the official trailer for it has been released.

Check out the trailer below.