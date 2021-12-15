Watch The Trailer For Charli XCX’s Documentary Alone Together
Charli XCX is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, promoting her next album Crash, which is due out in March. It’s the follow-up to last year’s How I’m Feeling Now, which the pop star made toward the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown while soliciting input from fans and friends.
Directing duo Bradley & Pablo made a film about the experience of creating an album during the pandemic called Charli XCX: Alone Together, which premiered earlier this year at the virtual SXSW film festival. That film is now making its way on-demand and into select theaters on January 28, and today the official trailer for it has been released.
Check out the trailer below.