The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2021
You have voted, we have counted, and now it’s time to reveal the results of our annual readers’ poll, the Gummy Awards. Thank you for your attention and participation and, as always, your impeccable taste.
STEREOGUM READERS’ TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2021
Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg
The Weather Station - Ignorance
Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Black Country, New Road - For The First Time
The Armed - ULTRAPOP
Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview On Phenomenal Nature
The War On Drugs - I Don''t Live Here Anymore
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Low - HEY WHAT
Turnstile - Glow On
STEREOGUM READERS’ TOP 10 SONGS OF 2021
10. The Armed – “ALL FUTURES”
9. Lucy Dacus – “Thumbs”
8.Caroline Polachek – “Bunny Is A Rider”
7. Low – “Days Like These”
6. Turnstile – “Holiday”
5. Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”
4. The War On Drugs – “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” (Feat. Lucius)
3. Japanese Breakfast – “Be Sweet”
2. Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”
1. Cassandra Jenkins – “Hard Drive”