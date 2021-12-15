The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2021

You have voted, we have counted, and now it’s time to reveal the results of our annual readers’ poll, the Gummy Awards. Thank you for your attention and participation and, as always, your impeccable taste.

STEREOGUM READERS’ TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2021

10

Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg

09

The Weather Station - Ignorance

08

Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

07

Black Country, New Road - For The First Time

06

The Armed - ULTRAPOP

05

Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview On Phenomenal Nature

04

The War On Drugs - I Don''t Live Here Anymore

03

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

02

Low - HEY WHAT

01

Turnstile - Glow On

STEREOGUM READERS’ TOP 10 SONGS OF 2021

10. The Armed – “ALL FUTURES”

9. Lucy Dacus – “Thumbs”

8.Caroline Polachek – “Bunny Is A Rider”

7. Low – “Days Like These”

6. Turnstile – “Holiday”

5. Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

4. The War On Drugs – “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” (Feat. Lucius)

3. Japanese Breakfast – “Be Sweet”

2. Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

1. Cassandra Jenkins – “Hard Drive”

Chris DeVille Staff

